7 New Skincare Trends That’ll Be Everywhere In 2024

Consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto believes that skin and mental wellbeing go hand in hand. That’s why, at her clinic, Self London , she operates alongside registered clinical psychologist Dr Eleanor Chatburn , who is on hand to support patients through their ongoing skin treatment. In a nutshell, psychodermatology studies the connection between the mind and skin conditions such as acne, rosacea and eczema to name a small handful — all of which are known to reduce confidence and affect mental wellbeing negatively. Psychodermatology will become an integral part of comprehensive dermatological care, says Dr Mahto, who offers patients a more rounded and targeted approach to achieving skin they are personally happy with. Dr Mahto is of the opinion that embracing the connection between our skin and our minds isn’t simply a trend to watch out for next year, but that it is a positive step towards more personalised — and most importantly, effective — treatment.