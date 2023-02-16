Angela rates rich, natural oils over hair serums for imparting shine (think argan oil and jojoba oil) but she also likes silicone-based oils. Silicone is a great ingredient which is often unfortunately demonised, with reports of it weighing down hair, creating buildup and making hair greasy. Nowadays, most silicones used in haircare are lightweight and very easily washed out — their benefits by far outweigh any negatives. "Silicone-based oils can help lubricate the hair shaft, making it look and feel smoother," said Angela, "all while protecting it from the outside environment."