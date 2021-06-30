At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.



Many common hair dilemmas — like dull colour, flyaways, and split ends that refuse to stay smooth — have one common denominator: dryness. Which means, if your ends are currently breaking off and your once-blonde highlights are brassy, chances are your strands are thirsting for moisture. The good news? The fix can be as easy as switching up your shampoo.