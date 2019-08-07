8 Moisturizing Shampoos To Soothe All That Summertime Hair Damage

Many common summer hair dilemmas — like dull color, flyaways, and split ends that refuse to stay smooth — have one common denominator: dryness. Which means, if your ends are currently breaking off and your once-blonde highlights are brassy, chances are your strands are thirsting for moisture. The good news? The fix can be as easy as switching up your shampoo.
You'll need a shampoo that's going to push moisture back into your hair to facilitate flexibility, says celebrity stylist Justine Marjan. "When your hair is well-hydrated, it's soft, silky, and more manageable," she explains.
But because not all forms of dryness are created equal, we checked in with Marjan and a few other hair pros who gave us the insider intel on the best moisturizing shampoos on the market, broken down by different hair types and textures. Ahead, scroll through their recommendations, or just click until you spot your hair ID — thin, curly, or oily scalp — and shop the bottle that will help rehab your personal dryness issues, giving you soft, shiny hair straight through the fall.
Best For Oily Scalp
For some, different parts of your hair can have very different needs, which may be the case if you find your scalp oily, and your ends dry, the day after you lather up. For you, Marjan recommends this Christophe Robin Rebalancing Shampoo. "It helps restore hair’s pH levels all over," she explains. "So it cleanses the oils from your scalp and, at the same time, smoothes any dry, breaking ends."
Best For Frizz-Control
If you've been spending a lot of time in the sun lately, your hair may be frizzing because it's fried. Linda de Zeeuw, stylist at NYC's Rob Peetoom Salon, tells us she typically recommends this Kérastase shampoo to counter summer damage. "The Bain Après Soleil is an anti-damage shampoo that fortifies sun-exposed hair, leaving it stronger," she explains. "This entire Kérastase sun-care range is great because they all work to protect the hair from dryness and fading from sun, chlorine, and salt water."
Best For Curls
To stay bouncy and soft, curls need extra TLC all year long, but especially in the summer with the high heat and humidity in the air. Giovanny Jorge, Founder of NYC's Hair Repair Bar by Giojé, says he loves this Briogeo shampoo for anyone with curly hair. " The formula will keep your curls intact, plus clean and healthy, without stripping any of your hair's natural oils that give shine."
Best For Thin Hair
Living Proof's Full Shampoo is one of the top-selling shampoos at Ulta Beauty, with over 380 5-star reviews from fans who claim it moisturizes their dry ends without being heavy or weighing down fine strands. To the contrary, it actually adds fullness and shine — without using silicones or sulfates.
Best For Dry Scalp
Anyone who suffers with a chronically dry scalp will tell you that the dandruff doesn't subside in the summer, but may actually get worse. Daryce Brown, Mizani Global Artist & Educator, tells R29 that this is his favorite clarifying shampoo to instantly soothe an irritated scalp. "It addresses two concerns at once: moisture and clarity," he explains. "It has charcoal to purify your skin and coconut to add moisture."
Best For Damaged Hair
Two of the biggest factors that contribute to dryness are color and heat styling. If you do either — color your hair, blow it dry, or both — most stylists will recommend you use an extra-moisturizing shampoo to rehab any damage. Emely Miranda, stylist at Nexxus New York Salon, tells R29 that she swears by the Nexxus Keraphix shampoo. "I love this because it helps reconstruct the hair fiber deep down — not just on the surface," she explains.
Best For Thick Hair
Very dry, very thick hair can feel like a scratchy brillo pad blanket on your head. Celebrity stylist Roger Medina recommends this Shu Uemura formula to anyone who considers their hair thick or heavy, looking for shine and softness. "It's an extreme-restoration shampoo that gently purifies the hair while restore the solidity and strength of the hair fiber," he explains. "Yes, it's pricey, but a little goes a long way and it instantly gives hair that healthy, post-salon feeling."
Best For Natural Hair
The hair experts tell us that tight coils tend to be a bit drier compared other curl patterns. To help add moisture, Mezei Jefferson, Director of Multi Cultural Beauty Education at L'Oreal, tells R29 that he loves this Carol's Daughter shampoo. "It's nice because it won't strip 4c hair of moisture," he explains. "It has coconut extract and mango butter, which is like a tall glass of hydration for your strands."
