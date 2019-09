8 Moisturising Shampoos To Soothe All That Summertime Hair Damage

But because not all forms of dryness are created equal, we checked in with Marjan and a few other hair pros who gave us the insider intel on the best moisturising shampoos on the market, broken down by different hair types and textures. Ahead, scroll through their recommendations, or just click until you spot your hair ID — thin, curly, or oily scalp — and shop the bottle that will help rehab your personal dryness issues, giving you soft, shiny hair straight through the fall.