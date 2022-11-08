What’s An ‘Air’ Cut? The Hair Trend Promises Volume

If your hair is very, very fine, however, Buller suggests being cautious. "Layering can be helpful but it needs to be bespoke to the client's hair and concentrated to certain areas." Layering isn't to take out weight, Buller continues, but to create texture and volume. Buller says that this style works great with very curly hair but suggests making sure your stylist is careful about how much length is removed when layering, as curly hair jumps up quite a bit once cut.