What’s An ‘Air’ Cut? The Hair Trend Promises Volume

"The airy hairstyle is fast becoming the new trend on TikTok," confirms Stephen Buller, hairstylist and cofounder of Buller + Rice . "This airy style is lightweight and flowy, and it's all about creating movement." The feathery, airy texture is all thanks to seamless layering throughout the hair for volume and versatility, adds Buller. "This technique creates a beautiful shape that can be personalised on pretty much every hair texture. It's actually a progression from those slightly more severe styles, like the wolf cut and the 'shullet' [a mix between the shag and the mullet ]." Buller says that the air cut lends more bounce and glamour than edge.