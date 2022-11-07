If your hair is very, very fine, however, Stephen suggests being cautious. "Layering can be helpful but it needs to be bespoke to the client's hair and concentrated to certain areas." This isn't to take out weight, Stephen continues, but to create texture and volume. Stephen says that this style works great with very curly hair but suggests making sure your stylist is careful about how much length is removed when layering, as curly hair jumps up quite a bit once cut.