I’m A Hair Doctor & I Avoid These 6 Habits In The Winter

"I tend to avoid leaving my hair wet to air-dry," Onuoha tells R29. "Not only does it take forever to dry, it also keeps the hair at its most fragile state, which puts it at higher risk of damage." When your hair is wet, it's more elastic in texture and can snap easily compared to when it's dry. That's not all. "Going out with wet hair during cold weather can literally freeze your hair and cause it to break," adds Onuoha, which could explain why you might notice shorter pieces of hair sticking up (easily mistaken for frizz ) during this time.