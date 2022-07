This TikTok-Famous Mask Revived My Dry, Frizz-Prone Hair

After throwing my clean hair into my trusty Aquis towel wrap, I waited for my hair to air-dry. As it dried, I could already tell it was softer, even without applying oil post-shower. (I applied a single pump instead of my usual two after my hair was about 50% dry.) Once it fully dried and I brushed it out, I was honestly blown away by the mirror-like shine. While it didn't completely eliminate my frizz and flyaways (not that I expected it to), they did seem a little tamer than usual, which I definitely appreciated. According to the brand, the Sweet Repair mask is packin' skin-care-grade ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and vegan keratin among others, which work wonders to repair existing damage and strengthen strands. The amber scent was a little overpowering at first whiff, but it really didn't linger too much on my hair.