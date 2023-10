The short answer: No, your hair is not a puppy — it can't be trained. Unfortunately most videos on the merits of hair training are going to lead you astray. "I actually don’t recommend hair training to anyone," offers Reavey. Most of these videos talk about building up your scalp's tolerance to less frequent washes until it 'adjusts' to a new schedule. But Reavey says this is all B.S. "Letting oil, product, and environmental pollutants build up on the scalp can be extremely damaging to the scalp microbiome and the overall health of your hair," she says. Plus, as trichologist Abbey Yung explains in a video on the topic , your scalp's sebum production is a function of your hormones, so 'training' your hair won't change the hormone function.