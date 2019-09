I'm Not Proud of What This Dry Shampoo Made Me Do

I forgot my trusty bottle of Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray at home in L.A., so on my first day in New York, I hit Duane Reade hoping for a stand-in. I'd heard good things about Not Your Mother's dry shampoo and at under $5, it was a no-brainer.Not only did it allow me to go a full eight days without washing, it didn't make my hair feel too heavy or look overly dirty or greasy. Every morning, I brushed my hair and used a wand to add bends and curls, blasted dry shampoo from the roots to mid-shaft, and then shook out the waves with my fingertips. Every night, I brushed my hair with a mixed-bristle boar-and-nylon brush to rake through any lingering product and help my natural oils work their way down to the ends before loosely tying my hair into a bun. (Try this brush .) As the days passed, I got more precise with the application, creating horizontal parts, layering it in slowly, and then massaging my roots.Did this product make my week-old hair feel bouncy, soft, touchable, and full? Dear God, no. My hair looked fine, but it also felt flat and the under layers were stringy and felt kind of gross — but unless you touched it, you would have no idea. In fact, I could have probably gone another day or two.Now, the truth is, I never wash my hair more than three times per week. My hair doesn’t get very greasy and, as a beauty editor, I'm religious about doing all the fussy little things that can help extend time between shampooing. Read: Change my pillowcase often, keep my oily fingertips out of my hair, brush my locks at night with said natural-bristle brush to distribute oil, avoid conditioning the top third of my hair, etc.