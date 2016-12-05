Whether you call it Target or Tarjay, there's no denying that the superstore is a hotbed of affordable buys across nearly every category. Not to mention a completely foolproof option for those giving gift cards this year. The only potential downside of finding a shiny, red bull's-eye-branded gift certificate in your stocking this year? You might be too overwhelmed by the sheer variety of products to actually hit the checkout button.
To you, lucky gift-card recipient, we say this: Put down the throw pillows and back away from the paper towels! You can do so much better, which is why we've selected the store as the second retailer in our holiday gift-card challenge. Make your way to the beauty section, because our editors are narrowing down where to throw down your cash.
Ahead, the members of our beauty team share what they would buy with a $100 gift card at Target. Similarly to our Sephora edition, the strategies vary — some go big with gift sets, while others diligently stock up on quality makeup brushes and skin-care staples. Which path to travel is up to you...
