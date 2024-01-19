How I Cured My Chronic Winter Dry Scalp

"When we have cold, dry weather, that generalized dryness is much more likely," explains Yung. Each scalp case is individual, but Yung says that concerns are on the rise across the board. "I have definitely noticed an increase in questions about scalp health over the past couple of years," explains Yung. "I feel like it's in direct response to all of these more 'natural,' 'extra gentle' shampoos. While those can be nice every now and then, the reality is that a lot of those products are just not properly cleansing the scalp. As a result, people are ending up with these conditions that are directly related to not properly cleansing. Seborrheic dermatitis is directly related to a buildup of oiliness on the scalp and it gives people those really common concerns — itching, dandruff, flakes, scaling, sometimes even broken skin."