A 5-Step Routine To Wash Your Hair Less

The idea of training your hair to be less greasy may seem like a bit of a farce, for obvious reasons. Namely, the fact that your hair is not alive and the amount of sebum that is created at your scalp can be heavily reliant upon your diet, genes, and various other factors. But there is a reason why this topic is oft-discussed — it's because there's actually some truth to it.
No surprise here: Having to lather up every day is not ideal for many of us, especially when lived-in texture and easy-to-copy updos are so en vogue. (And yes, the majority of us want extra sleep and an "I just woke up like this" moment every so often.)
While you cannot train your hair to do much of anything in the traditional sense of the word, you can train yourself to adopt a few key modifications. That is, things that can help reduce the buildup of oil, distribute the oil that you are creating, and avoid the products that are doing more harm than good in this universal quest for fewer wash days. Spoiler alert: You're using that dry shampoo completely wrong.
For pro guidance, we consulted a few Hollywood red-carpet hairstylists for exactly what they tell their celebs clients. (Celebs like Jaime King, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jenny Slate, to be exact.) Ahead, a five-step pro-approved technique that can help you squeeze more days between washes — without having to look like you dunked your head in a deep fryer.
This story was originally published on August 16, 2016.