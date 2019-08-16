The Best Heat Protectants For Soft, Healthy Hair

The obvious choice for emphasizing the importance of a heat protectant would be to liken styling your hair without one to having casual sex without a condom: dangerous, and likely best avoided.
So if this is the metaphor we're going with (and it is), it follows that you should employ similar preventative tactics, too — namely, always be prepared. A box of rubbers stashed in your dresser drawer, a few good heat protectants lined up on top... Maybe safe sex and healthy hair aren't so unrelated after all.
Ahead, the best new creams, mists, and concentrates, for defending your hair against blow-dryers and bad decisions. May your heat protectants be as effective as your prophylactics — that is, around 98% when used perfectly.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Heat Styling Spray
The latest launch from the science-backed brand that brought us our favorite dry shampoo (you know, the one that actually makes your hair feel clean) is a revelation for anyone who's tired of rehabbing their hair after one too many blowouts. This formula actually leaves hair soft, not dry and brittle — or worse, sticky — because it's free of silicones.
Ouai Leave In Conditioner
A true multitasker, this lightweight leave-in spray protects against heat damage, fends off frizz, and leaves hair silky and hydrated, thanks to a nourishing, strengthening blend of panthenol, vitamin E, hydrolyzed proteins, and amino acids — and it smells exactly as chic and expensive as you've come to expect from the celebrity go-to brand.
Kristin Ess Style Assist Blow Dry Mist
There's nothing to not love about this blow-out aid — it's affordable, smells like fresh laundry, detangles like a charm, and leaves even the driest lengths and ends with crazy softness and shine.
TRESemmé Repair & Protect
Powered by strengthening biotin, this wallet-friendly formula promises to protect hair against not just heat-styling damage, but brushing, bleaching, coloring, and braiding, too. (Try saying that three times fast.)
Kenra Professional Platinum Luxe One Leave-In
The bottle and branding might be dedicated to platinum, but this formula is the new gold standard in luxurious leave-in sprays. A few hits of the super-fine mist are enough to infuse every last dry, frazzled strand newly healthy and smooth, while also protecting against up to 450 degrees.
