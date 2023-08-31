Top Off Your Fall ‘Fits With These Free People Hats

Accessories are like the cherry on top of a delicious fashion sundae. Are they optional? Of course. But do they take things to the next level? The answer is almost always a resounding yes. And while you may have your jewelry or shoe game on lock, we’re christening this fall as the hat’s big comeback season. Yes, the humble topper that keeps you warm during brisk weather can also take an otherwise bland outfit and turn it into a veritable lewk.
Free People is a reader-fave destination for everything from airy dresses to workout clothes to much more, so it’s no surprise that it's low-key slaying the hat game. From cozy beanies to chic wide-brim hats to sporty baseball caps, Free People is a true one-stop shop for all your head accessory needs this fall — just keep scrolling for proof.
A little sporty, a little outdoorsy, and always on trend, baseball caps lend a cool factor to any outfit. Rep your hometown with an embroidered cap featuring your fave city, or go for cozy with a version rendered in supersoft sherpa fabric.
Bucket hats aren't going away anytime soon. If you have yet to get in on the iconic '90s style, make this fall the season you change that with these options. From autumnal corduroy to washed denim, these toppers go with any look.
Beanie weather feels far away, but once it arrives, your beanie is not leaving your head until spring. (And you can never own too many — it's the rule!) Stay classic with a chunky cable-knit version, or lean into your bougie side with a stylish, cashmere blend cap that looks as good as it feels.
Wide-brim hats aren't just for the rootin'-tootin' set. The dramatic shape inherently makes a statement, and IMO, adds a dose of West Coast energy that is effortlessly chic. Whether felt or woven, these Free People picks are a signature piece in the making.
Channel French girls (or more specifically, French girls who live in Brooklyn) with a perfectly slouchy beret that feels chic, polished, and modern.
