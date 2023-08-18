We Found A Luxe Treasure Trove Of Chic Gold Jewelry

Minimalists gather around. If your idea of the perfect jewelry is sleek, simple, and yellow gold, we have the line for you. Ben Bridge's new Toscano Gold Collection is a chic, minimalist dream. Inspired by Italian fashion, the line showcases simple 14K gold jewelry, although it laces some styles with freshwater mother-of-pearl and others with gemstones like rose quartz and aquamarine. And while barely there baubles are trending, the 111-year-old label stays true to its roots, focusing on craftsmanship — its pieces are handcrafted by artisans — to create high-quality jewelry.
With prices ranging from $269 to $4,999, these are definitely investment pieces, but the unique rings and bracelets make luxe gifts for anniversaries, birthdays, and treat-yourself moments. Scroll ahead to browse the stunning designs for treasured minimalist jewelry that exudes quiet luxury.
Earrings
These aren't your everyday gold hoops or earrings. You'll find everything from edgy black rectangular drop earrings to thin oval hoops lined with red.
Rings
Ben Bridge is putting its own elevated spin on Y2K chunky baubles with a lavish gold touch. Owning one of these polished rings will make you want a new mani every week.
Necklaces
A signature necklace that can be worn daily makes the perfect investment piece. These gold necklaces have a sophisticated touch, and you can pair one with any upscaled outfit, such as a black-tie wedding guest dress or a boho dress.
Bracelets
Allow wandering eyes to catch a glimpse of your bracelet — just prepare to be bombarded with questions about where it's from. You won't need any other accessories, as these bracelets give the perfect amount of detail.
