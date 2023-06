The chunky jewelry trend just got a playful summer upgrade. On the heels of its chic spring collab with Luar Mejuri has returned with a colorful collection packed with beachside nostalgia. Drawing inspiration from days spent basking out in the sun with a sweet gelato in hand, the pastel additions to the Charlotte collection are the brand's latest stackable jewelry in seasonal on-trend shades — without the sticky mess. The drop includes three new styles in four limited-edition shades: lavender, pistachio green, sweet cream, and cappuccino. The new Charlotte Slim Enamel Rings come in the four new sweet shades in addition to standby gold and silver options . The second part of the new extended collection is the Charlotte Bold Hoop Charms . With the same vintage-inspired texture of the Charlotte Bold Hoop Earrings , these babies are itty bitty charms you can lace through a pair of thin gold hoop earrings and stack. It's like a new summer 'fit for your beloved gold hoops . The adorable collection is now available in stores and online, with all new pieces priced at exactly $78.