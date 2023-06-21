The chunky jewelry trend just got a playful summer upgrade. On the heels of its chic spring collab with Luar, Mejuri has returned with a colorful collection packed with beachside nostalgia. Drawing inspiration from days spent basking out in the sun with a sweet gelato in hand, the pastel additions to the Charlotte collection are the brand's latest stackable jewelry in seasonal on-trend shades — without the sticky mess. The drop includes three new styles in four limited-edition shades: lavender, pistachio green, sweet cream, and cappuccino. The new Charlotte Slim Enamel Rings come in the four new sweet shades in addition to standby gold and silver options. The second part of the new extended collection is the Charlotte Bold Hoop Charms. With the same vintage-inspired texture of the Charlotte Bold Hoop Earrings, these babies are itty bitty charms you can lace through a pair of thin gold hoop earrings and stack. It's like a new summer 'fit for your beloved gold hoops. The adorable collection is now available in stores and online, with all new pieces priced at exactly $78.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Mejuri knows how to make everyday jewelry make a statement (just peep its diamond collection), and the Charlotte Gelato rings are no exception. Customers can freely mix and match their favorite designs for a stylish look. The gold vermeil rings are now slimmer and have been dipped in cheerful pastel shades of lavender, cream, pistachio, and cappuccino. You won't have to worry about the colors fading, as it's treated with Mejuri's cold enamel coating.
We know Mejuri enthusiasts are loyal and true to the chunky Charlotte Bold Hoops, but they've undergone a teensy transformation for the new season. The once statement-making hoops have returned as cute tiny charms you can loop through your favorite gold hoop earrings for a subtle pop of color. Plus, just like the matching Charlotte rings, you can stack these as well — they're sold as a pair. Loop them both through one earring or balance it with one on each side. The charms are available in lavender, cream, and pistachio.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.