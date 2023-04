The Mejuri x Luar Collab Includes Hoop Earrings & A New Ana Bag

While Luar, which took the CFDA Award for Accessories Designer of the Year in 2022, is known for its oversized silhouettes, must-have top handle bags, and buzzy shows at New York Fashion Week , this time, the brand is tapping into a different kind of staple: hoop earrings . Retailing for $275, the earrings should come as no surprise, especially when Lopez has long embedded details from his Dominican American upbringing in New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood into Luar. And hoops — one of Mejuri’s signature accessories — represent exactly that.