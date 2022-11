Velez has achieved this vision by mixing ethereal silhouettes with brawny materials that hail from her Midwestern roots, a process that started in college when Velez heavily researched post- World War II industrial collapse and kept bumping into her hometown, Milwaukee . “I knew that I wanted to do something with metal and steel, but didn’t know that I wanted to do wearables until a little bit further on in the process,” she remembers. “But I got to actually go home over Christmas break [during college] and collaborate with local metalsmiths to really recontextualize this craft that is so inherent to the place that I come from.” These materials appear in both utilitarian and decorative ways in her work. For example, a spring 2023 dress, worn recently by Rosalía at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival , featured an abstract metal corset and a bustle reminiscent of the Gilded Age . “There's definitely an aggressively delicate component to the way that the work is created,” says Velez.