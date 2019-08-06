6 a.m. — K. wakes and I feed him and then get him and myself ready for the day. We have a nurse coming to our house at 7 to do a health screening and blood/urine testing for life insurance for E. and me. I have a policy, but we are increasing it. With E.'s chronic condition, we are hoping that this policy gets approved as he is, overall, very healthy. If we get approved, our monthly premiums will be $1,300, which is a lot, but we want our family to be financially okay if anything horrible were to happen to either one of us. We also see this as diversifying our investment strategy. After the nurse leaves, E. takes K. to daycare, and I heat up a frozen breakfast sandwich and make a Keurig hot chocolate to drink.