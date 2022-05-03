The 2022 Met Gala Was A Lesson In American Fashion, According To Historians

Beyond the opulent looks and historical references, both Ben-Horin and Kelly agree that the night’s theme was a fitting tribute to the significance of the Met Gala and the Costume Institute. “If we go back to this idea of the Gilded Age with its opulent parties, it was really all about, not just showing off wealth, but also really having fun with fashion,” says Ben-Horin. “I think it is important for the fashion industry to celebrate itself in this way.”