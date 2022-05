The 2022 Met Gala Was A Lesson In American Fashion, According To Historians

The red carpet featured thoughtful nods to the city that gave way to the prosperity of the Gilded Age — New York — as well as the people whose labor made the intricate design elements that characterised this period possible. Blake Lively and Alicia Keys both paid tribute to New York City’s architecture. The former chose a gown by Atelier Versace that featured designs inspired by historic Manhattan landmarks like Grand Central Station and the Empire State Building, as well as an oxidised tiara by Lorraine Schwartz that drew from the Statue of Liberty. “If you think about where we are historically — coming out of the pandemic, coming out of a crisis — it symbolises this idea of transformation,” says Ben-Horin, referring to how Lively’s dress changed colour from copper to green once she dramatically let the skirt down. According to Rebecca Kelly , a fashion historian and professor at the Rhode Island School of Design, this design also nods to the over-the-top nature of the time. “I think Gilded Age fashion was a lot about spectacle and creating these great moments,” she says. “So I think she kind of captured that as well.”