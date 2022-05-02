Gilded Glamour: All The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Though it feels like only yesterday we were rocked by a Balenciaga-and-beanie-clad Rihanna — and the Internet is still producing memes about A$AP Rocky’s blanket coat — 2022’s Met Gala is officially here once again. Restored to its traditional date of the first Monday of May, this year’s event promises a display of eccentric and wonderful style and beauty.
Of course, the evening goes beyond any other exclusive white-tie affair as we’re not just watching the outfits, but taking in how the stars interpret the year’s theme. Only this year is a little different. Kicking off part 2’ of last year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” where guests were expected to feature U.S. designers in their clothing and accessory choices, this year’s exhibition is titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which will centre on The Gilded Age — a period of time between 1870 to 1900 that was rich with innovation in fashion and cultural revolution. Basically, we can expect to see corsetry, volume, opera gloves and a whole lotta bling.
The gala, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) in New York City serves as a fundraiser for the museum, which opens the second instalment of its two-part exhibition in the following week.
But we know you’re really just here for the outfits so we’ve got all the shiny looks for your eager eyes. Scroll on for everything our favourite guests are wearing on this year's Met Gala red carpet.