Gilded Glamour: All The Best Looks From The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet

Of course, the evening goes beyond any other exclusive white-tie affair as we’re not just watching the outfits, but taking in how the stars interpret the year’s theme. Only this year is a little different. Kicking off part 2’ of last year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” where guests were expected to feature U.S. designers in their clothing and accessory choices, this year’s exhibition is titled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” which will centre on The Gilded Age — a period of time between 1870 to 1900 that was rich with innovation in fashion and cultural revolution. Basically, we can expect to see corsetry, volume, opera gloves and a whole lotta bling.The gala, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) in New York City serves as a fundraiser for the museum, which opens the second instalment of its two-part exhibition in the following week.