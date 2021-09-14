Every Fire Fit From The 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion’s night of nights is officially upon us. After the pandemic saw last year's event cancelled, the Met Gala, otherwise known as The Oscars of Fashion, has kicked off — a fashionable four months later than its typical May schedule.
Hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) in New York City, the evening is a spectacle of wild and wonderful style. And after a two-year hiatus, you can only imagine what the star-studded guest list has in store for our tired eyes.
Previous years have always excited and delighted, serving as the ultimate form of escapism with outlandish fashion and beauty. And after a hellish 18 months, we welcome the display. From Gaga’s four outfit changes in 2019 to Rihanna’s inordinate 22kg canary yellow train by Guo Pei in 2015 and Zendaya’s… everything, the event has become the highlight of the fashion calendar and this year, the guests have not disappointed.
This year's theme brings it home with a local angle: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” where celebrities are expected to feature U.S. designers in their clothing and accessory choices, with the hope being that this provides a platform for more up-and-coming talent. The gala itself serves as a fundraiser for the museum, which opens the first instalment of its two-part exhibition in the following week.
The guest list for the notoriously exclusive event has not been revealed, but this year’s lineup of co-chairs includes names like actor Timothée Chalamet, Grammy-winning artist Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Recently, a ‘leaked’ guest list made the rounds on the Internet, with a seating chart depicting plenty of TikTok stars — causing quite a stir amongst Met purists. However, we observers will only really know as the guests arrive.
And that is fine by us as we simply relish in ogling at all the glorious red carpet looks. Click through for everything our favourite celebrities are wearing on this year's Met Gala red carpet.