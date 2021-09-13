An Ode To The Best Met Gala Bathroom Selfies Of All Time

Whether or not you follow fashion, if you're a person who scrolls through the internet, you've likely encountered a bathroom selfie from the Met Gala (you just might not have known where it came from, or why all those A-listers were in couture gowns in a bathroom together). But if you are someone who looks forward to the first Monday in May with the same level of obsession as us, you probably have the iconic (be it grainy) image of Armie Hammer vaping in the background of a shot intended to catch Dakota Johnson lighting a cigarette in the Met’s tiled bathroom, framed on your nightstand. Either way, you’ve come to the right place: an archive of the best Met Gala bathroom selfies of all time.