It is not the first time that politics and fashion have collided on a red carpet, and it's far from the last. Fashion can speak on its wearers' behalf, sending powerful shockwaves among those watching from afar. Take Natalie Portman's 2020 Oscars embroidered cape , etched with the names of eight female directors snubbed of an Oscar nomination that year. Or Viktor & Rolf's hyperbolic slogan tulle gowns, a direct reflection of pop culture and the Internet's meme cycle.