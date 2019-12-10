Julia Fox Had To Die To Make Uncut Gems — Now, She’s Its Crown Jewel

“I kind of feel like this is just a continuation of me. I played myself into a movie. But obviously these are different scenarios, and you do have to act — no matter how similar you are to a character, you still have to act according to whatever predicament you’re in. I was more concerned about doing a good job. All these people really fought for me, and I need to perform. When I got to set the first day I was like, What if I just tricked all these people into thinking I can do this, but once the cameras are on I just freeze up, and I don’t know what the hell I’m doing? But now I feel like, Okay, I can act. I can do this, I’m good at it. I can’t wait to do more.

