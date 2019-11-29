Everyone Is Obsessed With The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” But Is It About Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez?

Given those two nuggets, we know that The Weeknd is given to writing songs about Gomez. And if “Call Out My Name” is any indication, he doesn’t have fond feelings about his time with her. “Blinding Lights” is decidedly more fond, with steamy lyrics like “I been tryna call / I’ve been on my own for long enough / Maybe you can show me how to love, maybe / I’m going through withdrawals / You don’t even have to do too much / You can turn me on with just a touch, baby.” So it seems that “Blinding Lights” isn’t about Gomez.