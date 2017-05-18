Is Selena Gomez's New Song About Justin Bieber Or The Weeknd?

Breaking up is hard to do, and when you’re a celebrity who dates, well, other celebrities, it’s hard for fans not to think your art doesn’t imitate your life. Case in point: Selena Gomez.
For nearly a week the 24-year-old has teased the track for her new song, “Bad Liar.” Today the song dropped and after several listens, we have questions.
Particularly, who is the mystery person that she’s trying to “distract” herself from thinking about?
“I was walking down the street the other day / Trying to distract myself / Then I see your face / Ooh, you got someone else”
Considering she’s currently dating The Weeknd, and he clearly doesn’t have “someone else,” it can’t be him. These two have one another. Could it be her throwback bae, Justin Bieber?
In the next lines, she croons:
“In my room there's a king size space / Bigger than it used to be / If you want you can rent that place / Call me an amenity / Even if it's in my dreams”
Shortly around the time Gomez broke up with Bieber for the last time, she purchased a sprawling $3 million dollar mansion. And yes, it definitely has a few “king size spaces.” Since the catchy track is all about what it feels like to want someone you can’t have, the idea that the 13 Reasons executive producer would pen an ode about an ex isn’t a reach.
Then again, maybe “Bad Liar” isn’t about Bieber or The Weeknd. Maybe it’s just a song for us to enjoy, period. Maybe, like every pop star that’s come before her, Gomez is great at sparking a little drama for the sake of a song. Maybe we're all just really, really good liars to ourselves?
With the superlative “social media queen” attached to her name, it’s clear Gomez knows how to drum up interest.
Listen to the song below and tell us what you think!
