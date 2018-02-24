And the bride wore Zara.
On Friday, model, actress, and Queen of Instagram Stories, Emily Ratajkowski wed actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard. The newlyweds made it official in a civil ceremony at City Hall in Manhattan.
In a series of three photos shared in her Insta stories, Ratajkowski revealed, “Soooo, I have a surprise, I got married today.” In the first photo, we see Ratajkowski rocking a pantsuit in a bold shade of 2018’s “new millennial pink.” Though, the best part? The suit reportedly cost $200. Ratajkowski's double-breasted jacket costs $129, while the matching flared trousers are $69.90.
The mustard-yellow number is also reportedly from Zara and the cut, with its plunging neckline, is quite reminiscent of the iconic number Bianca Jagger wore when she wed Mick Jagger in the ‘70s (you know the one). 'Atta girl.
While revealing one’s new marital status via Insta stories may seem like a low-key rollout for such a milestone (especially for a big name celebrity), let’s not forget Ratajkowski has the most-viewed stories on Instagram—more than the Kardashian-Jenners and yes, more than the Hadid sisters.
With more than 16 million followers, it’s only right such a moment was shared on the platform she pretty much owns. In a 2016 essay for Lenny titled “Baby Woman,” the model explained that she utilizes Instagram "to make her mark on the topic of feminism.”
Little is known as to when the she and Bear-McClard officially began dating. Though they have were spotted together previously in December attending a Knicks game. As for Bear-McClard, little is also known about him.
According to IMDB, he’s produced indie films like Good Time (2017), which starred Robert Pattinson and Heaven Knows What (2014).
He’s also friends with another Instagram star from a different ilk of celebrity, meme master, The Fat Jew, who also attended the wedding.
