Uncut Gems has been one of the most hyped films of the festival circuit, and now, we finally get to see why. The trailer, released today by A24, shows Adam Sandler as Howard Ratner, a jewelry store owner, and purveyor of rare gems to the stars, who has find a way to pay off massive debts after his compulsive gambling leaves him with nothing.
The crime thriller is directed Bennie and Josh Safdie, who brought us 2018's Good Time (starring a bleach blonde Robert Pattinson), and mostly takes place in New York City's diamond district.
According to early reviews, Uncut Gems could earn Sandler a Best Actor nomination come Oscar season. But he's not the only one to watch in this heavy-weight cast: Idina Menzel (who plays Ratner's glamorous and long-suffering wife), The Weeknd, Eric Bogosian, and Lakeith Stanfield also co-star, along with former NBA star Kevin Garnett. Franziska Fox designer and New York nightlife staple Julia Fox makes her feature film debut as Howard's mistress.
Diamonds, scams, sports legends, and Adam Sandler in one grimy, glorious package? Sounds like the perfect December movie. Watch the full trailer below:
