7 Women Share What It's Really Like To Work On A Cruise Ship

"Hundreds, most of which are NSFW. However, one of my favorite embarkation experiences was in Malta. It was early morning, 8 a.m. or so, and some of the passengers had been waiting hours in the terminal for the ship to arrive. When I came in to announce that the gangway was open to embark, one man lay on a chair and wouldn't wake up. Staff was getting concerned that he was either dead or dying, and we called the medical crew to check him out. With the doctor on his way, one of the security staff went over and picked up the sleeping man. An empty bottle of vodka fell out of his bag and onto the floor. The guard turned to the man's two friends who, now obviously wasted, explained they had arrived at 3 a.m. to the terminal and had proceeded to drink the multiple bottles of vodka that they had purchased at the airport to pass the time. The two friends picked the man up by his arms and literally dragged him on board. He was unconscious the whole time." — Bethany