Dazzle In A Head-Turning Black-Tie Wedding Guest Dress All Night Long

Black-tie weddings mean floor-length gowns and elevated cocktail dresses . Think rich fabrics — satin, silk, chiffon, tulle, and velvet — in styles reminiscent of the red carpet. However, what at a black-tie wedding guest dress doesn't need to be is black (unless the invitation specifies it does). If you're stressed about what to wear to an upcoming black-tie wedding (even where to look) we're here to help with a roundup of the best black-tie wedding guest dresses.