Dazzle In A Head-Turning Black-Tie Wedding Guest Dress All Night Long

Black-tie weddings mean floor-length gowns and elevated cocktail dresses. Think rich fabrics — satin, silk, chiffon, tulle, and velvet — in styles reminiscent of the red carpet. However, what at a black-tie wedding guest dress doesn't need to be is black (unless the invitation specifies it does). If you're stressed about what to wear to an upcoming black-tie wedding (even where to look) we're here to help with a roundup of the best black-tie wedding guest dresses.
We've scoured the internet for floor-sweeping gowns and elevated midi-length dresses from retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Anthropologie, and Revolve. Find luxe gemstone hues, floral prints, striking abstract designs, and a few chic black gowns with subtle embellishments. All that's left is for you to grab your wedding essentials, spritz your favorite perfume, and step into your most comfortable party shoes for the night. Get ready to feel and look your very best — our stunning picks will surely grant you a spot on the best-dressed list.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
