25 Wardrobe Must-Haves, According To Shopbop’s Fashion Director

Irina Grechko
Last Updated April 8, 2024, 1:01 PM
A celebration is in order: Fashion retailer Shopbop is turning 25 years old. To mark the milestone, the shopping destination — that has carried some of our favorite established and emerging brands and season’s biggest trends year after year— has released an anniversary campaign “25 Years of Style Moments,” with exclusive drops from fan-favorite brands and in-person pop-up shops on the way.
With a quarter century of fashion experience, Shopbop knows a thing — or 25! — about what makes a wardrobe must-have that can stand the test of time. With that in mind, we tapped Shopbop Fashion Director Caroline Maguire to find out what closet additions to invest in this spring and summer — and wear year-round. Ahead, a selection of clothing, accessories, and one beauty product that everyone should have in their fashion arsenal, according to Maguire.
Wardrobe Essential: Wide-leg Jeans

Shop This
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans
$98.00
Shopbop
"Slouchy wide-leg jeans are the perfect style to transition your wardrobe through the seasons, year to year. I love that the rip-and-repair style is making a huge comeback."
Madewell
The Harlow Wide Leg Jeans
$128.00
Shopbop
DL1961
Hepburn Wide Leg High Rise Jeans
$199.00
Shopbop
Pistola
Lana High Rise Ultra Wide Leg Jeans
$168.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: White T-shirt

Shop This
ASKK NY
Rib Tee
$175.00
Shopbop
"White T-shirts are always an essential part of any wardrobe. For an interesting update to the basic white tee, try a novel iteration like this ringer style."
Agolde
Aiden Tee
$98.00
Shopbop
LESET
The Margo Tee
$68.00
Shopbop
Victoria Beckham
Slogan Tee
$150.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Two-strap Sandal

Shop This
Isabel Marant
Lennyo Slides
$650.00
Shopbop
"A two-strap sandal is a must for your closet. Update your latest pair with some color."
Birkenstock
Arizona Eva Sandals
$50.00
Shopbop
Dr. Martens
Myles Slides
$120.00
Shopbop
Ugg
Goldenstar Hi Slides
$140.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Trucker Hats

Shop This
Clare V.
Trucker Hat
$49.00
Shopbop
"Trucker hats are a fun way to mix it up on the beach or pool scene, bringing the laid-back vibes. It’s a throwback style that will always have a place in my closet."
R13
R13 Trucker Hat
$125.00
Shopbop
Aviator Nation
Smiley Vintage Low Rise Trucker Hat
$48.00
Shopbop
MOTHER
The 10-4 Hat
$70.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Trench Coat

Shop This
JW Anderson
Gathered Waist Trench Coat
$1490.00
Shopbop
"Everyone needs a timeless trench coat, and this J.W. Anderson one has a gathered waist, giving you a defined silhouette."
Favorite Daughter
Petite Charles Trench
$398.00
Shopbop
Barbour
Ingleby Showerproof Jacket
$550.00
Shopbop
Lioness
Cropped Trencherous Coat
$79.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Khaki Bottoms

Shop This
JW Anderson
Padded Cargo Mini Skirt
$550.00
Shopbop
"Khaki-colored, tailored bottoms — whether a trouser or mini skirt — is a wardrobe staple that can carry you through spring, summer, and fall and pairs well with just about anything."
Reformation
Mason Pant
$178.00
Shopbop
Hommegirls
Pleated Elastic Waistband Pants
$325.00
Shopbop
Still Here
Lima Skirt
$245.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Tote Bag

Shop This
Clare V.
Summer Simple Tote
$295.00
Shopbop
"The perfect carry-all tote is an ideal companion for office days and weekend getaways."
Baggu
Horizontal Zip Duck Bag
$46.00
Shopbop
Agua Bendita
Sonja Bag
$90.00
Shopbop
Simon Miller
S997 Raffia Embroidered Logo Studio Tote
$295.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Bucket Hat

Shop This
Jacquemus
Le Bob Soli Bucket Hat
$451.00
Shopbop
"Straw bucket hats are a must for summer beach days year after year — they protect you from the sun and the material keeps you looking and feeling cool."
Isabel Marant
Embroidered Halena Hat
$275.00
Shopbop
Lele Sadoughi
Drippy Pearl Bucket Hat
$99.00$165.00
Shopbop
Eugenia Kim
Ally Hat
$255.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Raglan Tee

Shop This
perfectwhitetee
Malcom Ringspun Cotton Long Sleeve
$98.00
Shopbop
"A raglan tee is such a classic base layer. Worn with a great pair of denim and Converse sneakers, you’re ready to do just about anything."
Frame
Raglan Baseball Tee
$148.00
Shopbop
Monrow
Rock Tee
$98.00
Shopbop
Veronica Beard
Mason Baseball Tee
$158.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Matching Set

Shop This
Free People
Hailee Cardi Set
$128.00
Shopbop
"Matching sets are a wardrobe must. Whether you’re traveling or lounging around, they’re super chic and make you feel instantly put-together with ease."
Vince
Dolman Sleeve Pullover
$295.00
Shopbop
The Great
The Reef Pants
$175.00
Shopbop
Line & Dot
Breakers Top
$88.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Bikini Top

Shop This
De Loreta
Kantu Top
$231.00
Shopbop
"The cut of this keyhole top is so flattering; it’s just a peek of skin but adds style and interest to an otherwise basic bandeau."
Sea
Brice Solid Smocked Ruffled Bikini Top
$175.00
Shopbop
Beach Riot
Eva Bikini Top
$98.00
Shopbop
Ulla Johnson
Beth Bikini Top
$170.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Printed Pants

Shop This
De Loreta
Campana Pants
$394.00
Shopbop
"These pants deliver multiple pops of fun color. It’s easy to stick to wearing solids, but a bold pattern like this will bring your outfit to the next level."
La Double J
Palazzo Pants
$780.00
Shopbop
Farm Rio
Leopard Navy Blue Tailored Pants
$230.00
Shopbop
Rails
Damani Pants
$178.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Black Dress

Shop This
R13
Sleeveless Midi Dress With Chains
$695.00
Shopbop
"There’s nothing quite like a timeless black dress. This midi dress combines a flowy twill fabric with tougher metals. It creates that balance of hard-and-soft I’m always looking for."
Norma Kamali
Drop Shoulder Dress
$100.00
Shopbop
Hill House Home
The Ellie Crepe Nap Dress
$150.00
Shopbop
Staud
Vincent Dress
$235.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Flat-top Sunglasses

Shop This
Saint Laurent
Sl M131 Sunglasses
$475.00
Shopbop
"Flat-top sunnies bring a nostalgic vibe and are a go-to for an easy and classic look dressed up or dressed down."
Ray-Ban
0rb4426 Phil Sunglasses
$160.00
Shopbop
Bottega Veneta
Triangle Stud Sunglasses
$385.00
Shopbop
Chloé
Oversized Logo Sunglasses
$390.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Midi Dress

Shop This
Azeeza
Winston Midi Dress
$595.00
Shopbop
"Midi dresses are great for any season... depending on the shape, material, and how you style it. I’ll be wearing this effortless style from Azeeza in chambray on repeat this spring and summer. I can see this being a more casual look with sneakers or more of a cocktail look with a chic strappy heel."
Wayf
Lace Trim Slip Dress
$118.00
Shopbop
Marea
Siesta Dress
$178.00
Shopbop
Solid & Striped
The Delta Dress
$268.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Not-so-basic Denim

Shop This
JW Anderson
Twisted Workwear Jeans
$650.00
Shopbop
"It’s important to have an interesting pair of denim. These twisted jeans from J.W. Anderson will go with everything in your closet."
Anine Bing
Briley Pants
$250.00
Shopbop
AMO
Doris Utility Pants
$308.00
Shopbop
Alice + Olivia
Rye Two Tone Skirt
$375.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Hoop Earrings

Shop This
Jenny Bird
Chunky Doune Hoops
$138.00
Shopbop
"Hoop earrings are an elegant staple for accessorizing. I never take them off! I especially love mixing gold and silver tones."
Shashi
Gemini Hoops
$78.00
Shopbop
Lizzie Fortunato
Hoops In Mixed Metal
$175.00
Shopbop
Demarson
Miley Tubular Mini Hoop Earrings
$195.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Sleeveless Hoodie

Shop This
3.1 Phillip Lim
Ny Lover Oversized Reversible Sleeveless H...
$595.00
Shopbop
"A sleeveless hoodie is super lightweight, keeping you warm and comfortable."
3.1 Phillip Lim
Ny Lover Oversized Reversible Sleeveless H...
$595.00
Shopbop
adidas by Stella McCartney
Sportswear Sleeveless Hoodie
$120.00
Shopbop
Jil Sander
Hooded Gilet Vest
$1960.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Ballet Flats

Shop This
3.1 Phillip Lim
Id Flowerworks Mesh Mary Jane Flats
$495.00
Shopbop
"Ballet flats are practical and a smart alternative if you can’t run around in sandals — especially for an NYC girl like me, they come in handy. I love this feminine, colorful pair from 3.1 Phillip Lim."
Mansur Gavriel
Square Toe Ballerina Flats
$395.00
Shopbop
Larroudé
Blair Ballet Flats
$315.00
Shopbop
Sam Edelman
Michaela Gem Ballet Flats
$160.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Mary Jane Shoes

Shop This
Maison Margiela
Tabi Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
$1090.00
Shopbop
"I love that flats are having a real moment again. Tabi Mary Janes can elevate any look so easily."
Loeffler Randall
Ginger Mary Jane Flats
$250.00
Shopbop
Marni
Mary Jane Shoes
$695.00
Shopbop
Proenza Schouler
Glove Mary Jane Pumps
$650.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Colorful Bag

Shop This
JW Anderson
The Jwa Small Corner Bag
$990.00
Shopbop
"A colorful accessory makes any outfit more exciting."
Puppets and Puppets
Thing 2 Bag
$275.00
Shopbop
Coperni
Mini Swipe Bag
$590.00
Shopbop
Ganni
Butterfly Small Crossbody Bag
$375.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Layerable Necklaces

Shop This
JIA JIA
Rainbow Smooth Large Opal Necklace
$590.00
Shopbop
"You can never have too many necklaces on your stack. Add a pop of color on those extra joyful spring and summer days!"
Éliou
Krista Necklace
$163.00
Shopbop
Justine Clenquet
Vesper Necklace
$105.00
Shopbop
Gwen Beloti
Two Tier Link Necklace
$115.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Bomber Jacket

Shop This
Acne Studios
Bomber Jacket
$1000.00
Shopbop
"Bomber jackets are the perfect transitional piece and layer to add to your outfit, no matter the occasion."
AFRM
Billie Padded Bomber Jacket
$178.00
Shopbop
BLANKNYC
Blaze Out Faux Sherpa Moto Jacket
$188.00
Shopbop
Alpha Industries
Ma-1 Reversible Bomber Jacket
$200.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Narrow-Frame Sunglasses

Shop This
Gucci
Thickness Sunglasses
$565.00
Shopbop
"Great to have a narrow-frame option in your collection to keep your style varied. This Gucci pair is my new go-to!"
Prada
Pr 17ws Rectangular Sunglasses
$433.00
Shopbop
Aire
Ceres V2 Sunglasses
$39.00
Shopbop
Le Specs
Pilferer Sunglasses
$69.00
Shopbop

Wardrobe Essential: Lip Gloss

Shop This
Lawless
Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Gloss
$26.00
Shopbop
"A glossy lip is a nice finishing touch. I love this Forget the Filler Plumper from LAWLESS in the color George."
Stila
Plumping Lip Glaze
$24.00
Shopbop
RMS Beauty
Liplights Cream Lip Gloss
$28.00
Shopbop
Buxom
Full-on Plumping Lip Polish
$25.00
Shopbop

