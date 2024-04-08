25 Wardrobe Must-Haves, According To Shopbop’s Fashion Director

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
A celebration is in order: Fashion retailer Shopbop is turning 25 years old. To mark the milestone, the shopping destination — that has carried some of our favorite established and emerging brands and season’s biggest trends year after year— has released an anniversary campaign “25 Years of Style Moments,” with exclusive drops from fan-favorite brands and in-person pop-up shops on the way.
With a quarter century of fashion experience, Shopbop knows a thing — or 25! — about what makes a wardrobe must-have that can stand the test of time. With that in mind, we tapped Shopbop Fashion Director Caroline Maguire to find out what closet additions to invest in this spring and summer — and wear year-round. Ahead, a selection of clothing, accessories, and one beauty product that everyone should have in their fashion arsenal, according to Maguire.
Wardrobe Essential: Wide-leg Jeans
"Slouchy wide-leg jeans are the perfect style to transition your wardrobe through the seasons, year to year. I love that the rip-and-repair style is making a huge comeback."
Wardrobe Essential: White T-shirt
"White T-shirts are always an essential part of any wardrobe. For an interesting update to the basic white tee, try a novel iteration like this ringer style."
Wardrobe Essential: Two-strap Sandal
"A two-strap sandal is a must for your closet. Update your latest pair with some color."
Wardrobe Essential: Trucker Hats
"Trucker hats are a fun way to mix it up on the beach or pool scene, bringing the laid-back vibes. It’s a throwback style that will always have a place in my closet."
Wardrobe Essential: Trench Coat
"Everyone needs a timeless trench coat, and this J.W. Anderson one has a gathered waist, giving you a defined silhouette."
Wardrobe Essential: Khaki Bottoms
"Khaki-colored, tailored bottoms — whether a trouser or mini skirt — is a wardrobe staple that can carry you through spring, summer, and fall and pairs well with just about anything."
Wardrobe Essential: Tote Bag
Wardrobe Essential: Bucket Hat
"Straw bucket hats are a must for summer beach days year after year — they protect you from the sun and the material keeps you looking and feeling cool."
Wardrobe Essential: Raglan Tee
"A raglan tee is such a classic base layer. Worn with a great pair of denim and Converse sneakers, you’re ready to do just about anything."
Wardrobe Essential: Matching Set
"Matching sets are a wardrobe must. Whether you’re traveling or lounging around, they’re super chic and make you feel instantly put-together with ease."
Wardrobe Essential: Bikini Top
"The cut of this keyhole top is so flattering; it’s just a peek of skin but adds style and interest to an otherwise basic bandeau."
Wardrobe Essential: Printed Pants
"These pants deliver multiple pops of fun color. It’s easy to stick to wearing solids, but a bold pattern like this will bring your outfit to the next level."
Wardrobe Essential: Black Dress
"There’s nothing quite like a timeless black dress. This midi dress combines a flowy twill fabric with tougher metals. It creates that balance of hard-and-soft I’m always looking for."
Wardrobe Essential: Flat-top Sunglasses
"Flat-top sunnies bring a nostalgic vibe and are a go-to for an easy and classic look dressed up or dressed down."
Wardrobe Essential: Midi Dress
"Midi dresses are great for any season... depending on the shape, material, and how you style it. I’ll be wearing this effortless style from Azeeza in chambray on repeat this spring and summer. I can see this being a more casual look with sneakers or more of a cocktail look with a chic strappy heel."
Wardrobe Essential: Not-so-basic Denim
"It’s important to have an interesting pair of denim. These twisted jeans from J.W. Anderson will go with everything in your closet."
Wardrobe Essential: Hoop Earrings
"Hoop earrings are an elegant staple for accessorizing. I never take them off! I especially love mixing gold and silver tones."
Wardrobe Essential: Sleeveless Hoodie
"A sleeveless hoodie is super lightweight, keeping you warm and comfortable."
Wardrobe Essential: Ballet Flats
"Ballet flats are practical and a smart alternative if you can’t run around in sandals — especially for an NYC girl like me, they come in handy. I love this feminine, colorful pair from 3.1 Phillip Lim."
Wardrobe Essential: Mary Jane Shoes
Wardrobe Essential: Colorful Bag
"A colorful accessory makes any outfit more exciting."
Wardrobe Essential: Layerable Necklaces
"You can never have too many necklaces on your stack. Add a pop of color on those extra joyful spring and summer days!"
Wardrobe Essential: Bomber Jacket
"Bomber jackets are the perfect transitional piece and layer to add to your outfit, no matter the occasion."
Wardrobe Essential: Narrow-Frame Sunglasses
"Great to have a narrow-frame option in your collection to keep your style varied. This Gucci pair is my new go-to!"
Wardrobe Essential: Lip Gloss
"A glossy lip is a nice finishing touch. I love this Forget the Filler Plumper from LAWLESS in the color George."