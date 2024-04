25 Wardrobe Must-Haves, According To Shopbop’s Fashion Director

With a quarter century of fashion experience, Shopbop knows a thing — or 25! — about what makes a wardrobe must-have that can stand the test of time. With that in mind, we tapped Shopbop Fashion Director Caroline Maguire to find out what closet additions to invest in this spring and summer — and wear year-round. Ahead, a selection of clothing, accessories, and one beauty product that everyone should have in their fashion arsenal, according to Maguire.