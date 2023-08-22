Calling all shoppers! Mansur Gavriel isn't leaving any room for summertime sadness to seep in, instead giving us one last hurrah to look forward to in the form of its end-of-summer sale, with the luxe brand offering up to 50% off items like its beloved bucket bags, frame bags, totes, shoes, and more. Discounts on Mansur Gavriel's best-selling bucket bags and other popular accessories don't come around often, so now's the time to shop the fashionable clutch or mules you've been eyeing for what feels like forever. The Mansur Gavriel sale only runs until September 5th, so take a gander at the must-have selections we've picked for you below and enjoy the Labor Day weekend in style.
Mansur Gavriel Signature Bucket Bags
If you've been teeter-tottering about investing in one of Mansur Gavriel's signature bucket bags, the time to strike is now. Select colors are more than 50% off, with everything from the mini mini iteration to the regular size bags being dramatically reduced. For instance, the most expensive bucket bucket, the Block Bucket, which usually costs $795, is now priced at $320.
Mansur Gavriel Shoulder Bags
Mansur Gavriel's sale section is home to more than just discounted bucket bags: it's got tons of other handbag styles you'll fawn over, like its elevated shoulder bags. You can find everything from the brand's minimalistic M Frame logo bag to the beloved (and versatile!) Soft Lady Bag that you can also fashion as a crossbody.
Mansur Gavriel Tote Bags
Pick and choose from the brand's single-tone small totes and oversized designs with quirky motifs like seashells or orange trees. And, of course, if you can't select just one, you can always switch back and forth between the muted everyday styles and the printed silhouettes as your new weekend tote bag.
Mansur Gavriel Clutches
Discover buttery soft leather clutches and raffia styles with chunky resin chains — all available in mini sizes. Mansur Gavriel clutches are a staple piece to keep in your handbag arsenal for weddings, formal events, date nights, and more. The oversized clutches can be worn as a shoulder bag, while the smaller sizes come with a removable crossbody strap.
Mansur Gavriel Wallets
Mansur Gavriel's sale has a wallet for everyone, whether you're looking for a compact zip case to only hold your cards, a longer continental one to carry it all, or a chic hands-free style with a chain and multiple compartments.
Mansur Gavriel Shoes
Not in the market for a handbag? Then peep Mansur Gavriel's kitten heels, open-toe mules, and flip-flop sandals on sale right now. All the shoes are crafted from Italian lambskin leather and feature modern details like sculptural heels or color block straps.
