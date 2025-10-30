I’m Shopping Abercrombie & Fitch’s Fall Sale For Jeans & Sweaters
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
With daylight savings quickly approaching and the weather getting chillier and chillier, we’re finally reaching for our cozy cardigans and matching lounge sets more often. And with fall activities — like pumpkin picking, brewery hopping, and Friendsgiving potlucks — piling up on our social calendars, a wardrobe refresh is in order.
Luckily, Abercrombie & Fitch is hosting its Fall Sale right now where we can score 25% off select fall staples like bootcut jeans and our favorite football team sweatshirts. Between today and November 3rd, this online-exclusive sale promises deals on top-rated styles as well as newer arrivals, plus free shipping on $99+ orders.
I’ll personally be carting up the brand’s on-sale Curve Love jeans (my go-to denim) while they come in under $100, along with a range of sweaters for work and weekend plans. But beyond your everyday wardrobe, you should also look out for festive bodysuits, leather pants, and mini skorts that you can show off during the holiday season.
Ahead, see some of our favorite Abercrombie & Fitch fall styles on sale that you can score big on for the next five days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Jeans On Sale
Fall is the unofficial jean season, and Abercrombie & Fitch is a not-so-surprising denim destination for tons of silhouettes, washes, and size ranges. From vintage-inspired ‘90s straight-leg jeans to the ‘70s-esque bootcut silhouettes (especially with suede laces down the sides), you’ll feel like you’re stepping out of a fall rom-come in any of these A&F styles. For a more modern, laidback look, the bestselling low-rise baggy jeans are the perfect everyday style. And for under $68, they’re a steal.
Abercrombie & Fitch Tops & Bodysuits On Sale
There’s no better time to stock up on closet staples than when they’re on sale. From everyday long-sleeve blouses to flirty off-the-shoulder bodysuits, A&F has all your fall top needs covered. Opt for under-$60 versatile pieces like luxe merino wool turtlenecks and sweater tanks that can effortlessly be worn from the office to late-night drinks.
Abercrombie & Fitch Pants & Skirts On Sale
It’s finally cold enough to step out in leather pants and fleece-lined tights under our skirts and dresses. And A&F has plenty of on-sale styles to pick from. Opt for a pair of high-rise or low-rise vegan leather pants in classic black or distressed brown to serve as the base for all your party outfits. Plus, check out the brand’s versatile under-$50 mini skorts.
Abercrombie & Fitch Sweaters On Sale
Get cozy in sweaters suitable for at-home fall movie screenings and football Sundays, or ones elevated enough for the office and weekend brunches. So whether you’re looking for a classic cable-knit sweater, a short-sleeve style, or a graphic sweatshirt, A&F is offering $60-and-under tops to snuggle up in this season.
