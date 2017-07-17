Skip navigation!
Abercrombie Wants You To Love Wearing Its Jeans
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Abercrombie
Shopping
Say Goodbye To The Scent Of Fierce In Abercrombie & Fitch Stores
Christopher Luu
Jul 17, 2017
Beauty
Abercrombie's New Fragrance Is Making Me Weirdly Emotional
Alix Tunell
Jul 13, 2017
Fashion
Let's Pour A Mall Slushie Out For The 60 A&F Stores To Close In 2017
Ana Colon
Mar 2, 2017
Stores
Abercrombie & Fitch's Latest Looks Will Take You Straight Back To...
Abercrombie & Fitch's big revamp continues to unfold, including a new logo, a complete social media overhaul, and a buzzy new creative director. Today, we
by
Landon Peoples
Stores
Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Delete All Of Its Instagram Posts?
The story of Abercrombie & Fitch's quest to rebrand itself has been a long, extensive one. There have been new hires (including a vice president of design
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
Abercrombie & Fitch...What HAPPENED To You?
Abercrombie & Fitch has changed a lot since our high school days. In fact, in its just-released fall '16 lookbook, there are no polos or short-shorts in
by
Ana Colon
Pop Culture
Why You'll Never See Jennifer Lawrence's Abercrombie Photos
Jennifer Lawrence is an Oscar-winning actress, but there was a time when she considered modeling. In an interview on British talk show The Graham Norton
by
Evette Dionne
Stores
Abercrombie & Fitch Also Bans "On-Call" Shifts
Abercrombie & Fitch is the latest retailer to end the controversial, highly inconvenient practice of “on-call” shifts at its New York stores. The
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Stores
Abercrombie & Fitch's Look Is All Grown Up
You know those stories about people who reconnect with their high school S.O. later in life and sparks fly all over again, but in a totally new and better
by
Katie O'Donnell
Designers
Let Abercrombie & Fitch Step Up Your Athleisure Game
In the past year, Abercrombie & Fitch has undergone some major changes. To get you up to speed, the retailer went through a total rebranding last year
by
Landon Peoples
Politics
The Supreme Court Makes A Decision In The Abercrombie Discriminat...
Update: As of this morning, the Supreme Court sent the Abercrombie & Fitch lawsuit back to a lower court when it was not able to conclude if Abercrombie &
by
Jeanine Celeste Pang
Trends
College Kids Are NOT Wearing These Brands Anymore
College fashion might traditionally be associated with school tees and slouchy sweatpants, but it's time to start giving students more credit for their
by
Liza Darwin
Travel
Win $4,500 Toward Your Dream Vacation
Between rent, yoga classes, and some attempt at a social life (yes, you would like to split a bottle of wine with that), saving big bucks for an
by
Allison Daniels
Stores
End Of An Era: Abercrombie & Fitch Bans Shirtless Models
In the wake of flagging sales, Abercrombie & Fitch and Hollister announced today an extensive series of new policies aimed at improving in-store
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
And You Thought Your Boss Was A Micromanager?
Even if you haven’t followed the story very closely, it's been obvious that Abercrombie & Fitch has made adjustments to win back some of its popularity
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
What To Buy At Abercrombie For $100 Or Less
Whether it's been a few months or a few years since you stepped foot in Abercrombie & Fitch, surely it's quite different from the dimly lit,
by
Ana Colon
Stores
Abercrombie & Fitch's CEO Is Leaving For Good
To say that Abercrombie & Fitch underwent a bit of a transformation this year would be putting it mildly. There was the introduction of black clothes,
by
Gina Marinelli
Ad Campaigns
All Your Favorite Celebs Were Probably Abercrombie Models
It’s not super shocking that so many of today's popular celebrities once modeled for Abercrombie & Fitch. These are all ridiculously good-looking
by
Gina Marinelli
Stores
6 Reasons Why Brandy Melville Is This Generation's Abercrombie & ...
Teen retailer Brandy Melville has gotten lots of press lately for not only its massive, cult-like following, but for its image, which is unapologetically
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
The A&F T-Shirt With A Truly Positive Message
While the de facto brand of tweendom has been working tirelessly to separate itself from a not-so-great reputation, Abercrombie & Fitch's mission to
by
Ana Colon
Stores
Abercrombie & Fitch Goes To Court For Discriminating Against Hijabs
Abercrombie & Fitch has made some major changes in the past year to shed its "mean girl" rep, including a re-branding that omits words like "idolized" and
by
Liza Darwin
Shopping
Abercrombie & Fitch Is Giving Us Bohemian Vibes
A glimpse at Abercrombie & Fitch's latest collection will surely inspire a double-take: You won't encounter its trademark prep aesthetic but rather
by
Alison Ives
Stores
Mall Shoppers Everywhere: Say Goodbye To This Guy
Moose hunting season is just kicking off nationally (hey-o my Midwestern readers!), but it seems that the antlered bull is being targetted outside of
by
Connie Wang
Stores
Abercrombie & Fitch's New Black Collection Is Kind Of A Big Deal
Months after reconsidering its former you-can't-sit-with-us M.O., Abercrombie & Fitch is finally beginning to cast a wider net — starting with a new
by
Gina Marinelli
Celebrity Style
Abercrombie & Fitch's Unlikely Celebrity Champion: Guess Who?
Remember when Rihanna’s stylist told The New York Times that the star had run out of clothes to wear? Thus spoke Mel Ottenberg: “It’s the end of
by
Hilary Moss
Stores
Coming Up At Abercrombie & Fitch: Diversity, Inclusion
It's a strange strategy for a brand to cater to only a tiny percentage of its potential audience at the active, constant exclusion of the rest of it.
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
Mean Girl No More: Abercrombie Clothes Play Nice
It seems Abercrombie & Fitch is finally taking all of that customer critique to heart. Recently, the company has begun ditching its out-of-touch,
by
Ellen Hoffman
Stores
Abercrombie Is Basically Ditching The Whole "Mean Girls" Thing
After four quarters of declining profits, Abercrombie & Fitch is testing a revolutionary new strategy to win shoppers back: being nice for a change.
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Shopping At Abercrombie Can Produce Anxiety — But You Knew That
Following news of Abercrombie & Fitch's plans to shutter Club 'Crombie — the retailer is ditching the window blinds and oversized, ab-adorned posters
by
Hilary Moss
Shopping
Party's Over, Kids: Abercrombie & Fitch Returns To "Retail 101"
Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries is pulling a few pages from Dad's playbook. One: Turn on the lights. Two: Have that guy put some clothes on.
by
Hilary Moss
