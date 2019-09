Say Goodbye To The Scent Of Fierce In Abercrombie & Fitch Stores

Instead of the woody, citrus, and mildly musky mix of Fierce, shoppers will get a whiff of Ellwood, a gender-neutral fragrance that happens to be on offer for purchase (of course). It's all part of a complete rebranding for the brand, which recently did away with its moose logo, its dark and moody stores, and the cadre of shirtless, ripped male models that greeted shoppers looking for low-rise jeans and fisherman-knit sweaters.