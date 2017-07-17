Say Goodbye To The Scent Of Fierce In Abercrombie & Fitch Stores

Malls across America are about to smell a whole lot different. No longer will those hallowed halls carry the lingering fragrance of Auntie Anne's pretzels, Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, and Abercombie & Fitch's signature scent, Fierce.
Seventeen reports that the retailer is replacing its trademark (and sometimes overbearing) scent with a new fragrance, hoping to draw in new customers and distance itself from associations of the oversexed A&F of yesteryear.
Instead of the woody, citrus, and mildly musky mix of Fierce, shoppers will get a whiff of Ellwood, a gender-neutral fragrance that happens to be on offer for purchase (of course). It's all part of a complete rebranding for the brand, which recently did away with its moose logo, its dark and moody stores, and the cadre of shirtless, ripped male models that greeted shoppers looking for low-rise jeans and fisherman-knit sweaters.
Ellwood is one of three new unisex fragrances from Abercrombie & Fitch. A rep for the brand told Seventeen that it's a major shift from its heady predecessor. Now, as shoppers enter the welcoming, well-lit, wood-accented stores, they'll catch a hint of a "clean, subtle, and simple yet memorable" scent that's also described as "white bergamot."
Fierce fans, fear not: The fragrance won't go the way of the dodo. Instead, it'll just take a backseat to its new scent sisters. The now-iconic fragrance will still be available in stores and online and Abercrombie isn't doing anything to its packaging. So anyone who misses A&F's heyday, abs and all, can stock up.
But knowing how things have a way of coming back around — see: chokers, flared jeans, huge logos, and basically anything from the '90s — it's not completely implausible to think that Fierce could make a comeback and scent stores once again. Just give it time.
