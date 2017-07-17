Abercrombie & Fitch Wants You To Love Wearing Its Jeans Again

Sound the nostalgia alert — your 2002-self is about to get pretty damn excited.
As part of its quest to rebrand itself, in the past year or so, mall stalwart Abercrombie & Fitch has launched a new logo and new merchandise, and hired a creative director of marketing and vice president of design (more on him later). And remember when the retailer scrapped its social media in favor of a fresh start? Well, that just happened with its denim line. That's right: the brand you knew and loved as a teenager has completely revamped its range of jeans for the first time in 15 years.
“Denim is part of the intrinsic heritage of our brand,” Aaron Levine, the company's VP of design, told Refinery29. “It's something that we want to be known so it was natural for us to focus on making it exceptional.” He continued: “It's our idea that we become the iconic American casual luxury retailer and we're going to keep our heads down and be obsessive over fit, fabric, and finish, making sure that it is executed in our handwriting, and that we make an exceptional product at an exceptional value.”
In addition to losing the stitch logo on the back pocket, the four new women's styles are made from "updated, innovative fabrics" and offer a "360 degree sculpt." The selection includes the Harper, "a low-rise jean that sits just below the waist, offered in super skinny, ankle, and jean legging fits," the Simone, "a high-rise style offered in super-skinny (including sculpt!), ankle ,and cropped wide-leg silhouettes," the Annie, "a vintage-inspired girlfriend style, fitted through the hip, easy through the leg, and slightly tapered to a cropped-above-the-ankle length," and the Ames, "a low-rise 'borrowed-from-the-boys' style with a relaxed silhouette, wider leg opening, and a well-worn, well-loved feel."
The brand-new pieces launch in-stores and online on Friday, July 14, and all are priced under-$100. Click through for a sneak peek at the revamp.