Abercrombie & Fitch’s Latest Looks Will Take You Straight Back To 2001

For spring, the American label is giving you an array of updated closet staples in a color palette of dusty pinks, washed whites, powder blues, indigo, with a few floral prints found throughout. Shot on London's overcast, cobblestoned streets by photographer Ben Weller and styled by Caroline Newell, it's pretty easy to picture ourselves in just about every look, despite being stateside. Come rain or shine, we'll be ready to add more than a few of these to our spring wardrobes when it hits stores in the coming weeks. (Though that bucket hat is up for debate...)