Abercrombie & Fitch’s Latest Looks Will Take You Straight Back To 2001

Abercrombie & Fitch's big revamp continues to unfold, including a new logo, a complete social media overhaul, and a buzzy new creative director. Today, we learned that the retailer's store locations are getting made over; we also got a peek at the retailer's spring collection, which is rampant with "military, sport and classic preppy influences," per a release. Sure, those descriptively aptly sum up the clothes, but for die-hard fans of the iconic brand, you know what's really going on here.
With early aughts staples such as oversized cardigans, bucket hats, Birkenstocks, overalls, and a lazy Sunday (read: sweats) version of the Canadian tuxedo, A&F is taking us right back to, say, 2001. The only thing that would make this collection complete would be a striped polo, of course, but we're pretty sure that's coming our way next.
For spring, the American label is giving you an array of updated closet staples in a color palette of dusty pinks, washed whites, powder blues, indigo, with a few floral prints found throughout. Shot on London's overcast, cobblestoned streets by photographer Ben Weller and styled by Caroline Newell, it's pretty easy to picture ourselves in just about every look, despite being stateside. Come rain or shine, we'll be ready to add more than a few of these to our spring wardrobes when it hits stores in the coming weeks. (Though that bucket hat is up for debate...)