Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Delete All Of Its Instagram Posts?

Throughout the rest of the day, the brand populated its now-vacant profile with collaged images from its new lookbook. With each caption, Abercrombie & Fitch made its intentions clear: "To a brand new day," "Something more you," "Something more natural," "Wouldn't it be nice...to try something new?"



The company bills this relaunch as "a redefined brand identity," which is accompanied by its "largest-ever advertising campaign" timed to the holidays. It's a tailoring of the brand's history and heritage to what it considers a modern consumer — complete with a new website, a new campaign, a new set of billboards, and a new social presence. According to Fran Horowitz, Abercrombie & Fitch's president and chief merchandising officer, this shift has been 18 months in the making. "Rather than buying clothes that symbolize membership in an exclusive group, today's consumer celebrates individuality and uniqueness," Horowitz explained in a statement. "Our new brand reflects that confidence and independence of spirit as well as our own dedication to a more diverse and inclusive culture."