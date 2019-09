Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Delete All Of Its Instagram Posts?

Obviously, the company has been on a mission to shed its "cool kids only" image for a while now — which means this very public move isn't totally unanticipated. "It would be foolish to rebrand without its social accounts following suit," given that its sales haven't seen a boost despite its efforts, Will McInnes, CMO of Brandwatch, told Digiday. Plus, we've seen bigger fashion brands totally wipe their social media presence clean as a way to indicate a fresh start before: Let's not forget Saint Laurent's not-so-quiet goodbye to Hedi Slimane. But Abercrombie will also need to have to walk the walk for this marketing stunt to work: "[It's] one of the most well-established brands, but a lot of it wasn't positive," Jessica Navas, chief planning officer of Erwin Penland, explained to Digiday. "Wiping the slate clean and removing the negatives doesn't create a new brand."Inclusivity has been a tricky topic for the brand: Despite its internal efforts to bring more diversity into the company's employee roster, Abercrombie still had to reckon with the aftermath of its reportedly discriminatory policies . Sales haven't been doing so hot in recent quarters, either.If this new chapter is as big as the brand claims it to be, it could be what finally does the trick for a long-ailing retailer. However, it may be a matter of optics — rather than truly reflecting the world around us: models of different backgrounds and body types, as well as a range of sizing for the often invisible majority of American shoppers. (Right now, clothing goes up to a size 10 and XL, and no curvy models.) Let's see what Abercrombie actually delivers next season.