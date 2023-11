Think Fast! For 3 Days Only, R29 Readers Get An Exclusive Abercrombie Discount

Okay, can you believe I've never owned a pair of Abercrombie jeans before? These were the first pair I ever even tried. And yes, I became an instant fan. I was impressed by the size range, five inseam options, and many denim washes in each style. First, I tried the bestselling High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean in a dark blue wash with chic trouser pockets. The color is so rich and the details like the slanted pockets and hemline seams give them an extra something special, which make this style a great going-out jean. I stand under 5'3", so I opted for the Short length, which has a 29-inch inseam and landed perfectly at the top of my feet. I found my measurements to be in between two sizes, but opted to size down to a 30, which worked in my favor because the slightly stretchy material gave enough leeway around my wider hips. However, since I am a bit curvier, I'll probably wear these with a sleek belt to cinch the waist even more.And luckily, for those of us with hourglass figures, Abercrombie offers many of its jeans in "Curvy Love" sizes , which have smaller waists to prevent gapping in the back. I tried this relaxed 90s style in a similar dark wash in Curvy Love , and the fit was *chef's kiss* for me. Back gapping be gone!