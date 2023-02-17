Story from Sales

Abercrombie & Fitch Presidents Day Sale Covers Almost The Entire Site

Vivien Lee
There are Presidents Day Sales, then there are Presidents Day Sales. We've seen our share of places knock a few dollars off wares we doubt were even selling, but when a reader-favorite retailer discounts nearly everything, even new seasonal arrivals, we pay attention. You heard that right, Abercrombie & Fitch's Presidents Day Sale is up to 20% off on almost everything. Whether you're shopping for wedding season or just your new favorite jeans, through February 20 you can get 15% off if you buy two items, or get 20% off if you buy three. Plus, get free shipping on orders over $99. Now, the downside: a sale where almost everything is discounted is a lot to take in and requires a lot of time sifting through the selections. Cast your worries aside. We've picked out only the best coats and jackets, tops, jeans, one-pieces, and athleisure wear that deserve your attention. We're here to help kickstart your Abercrombie & Fitch shopping extravaganza, so get going.
Coats & Jackets

Abercrombie & Fitch
Wool-blend Dad Coat
$220.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Spruce up your outerwear collection with a trendy cropped blazer or a new cozy coat. Abercrombie & Fitch's Presidents' Day Sale has both trendy styles and timeless staples you'll love.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped Trench Coat
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Heavyweight Wool-blend Blazer Coat
$200.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cropped Tweed Blazer
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tops

Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Scoopneck Cami
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Are you desperately in need of a new button-up shirt or a bodysuit? Maybe even just a top that has a subtle detail? Find some of the most elevated staples within A&F's sale and watch your everyday 'fits significantly improve in style.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Poplin Button-up Shirt
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-sleeve Ruched Wrap Bodysuit
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sleek Seamless Fabric Ruched Mockneck Top
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Jeans

Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Loose Jean
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
We aren't one to shy away from any Abercrombie & Fitch jean sale. Since the brand revamped its aesthetic, it's become our go-to destination for early aughts denim styles like flare jeans, '90s baggy jeans, and more.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Mom Jean
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Dresses & Jumpsuits

Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruched Ruffle Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sooner or later, wedding season will be upon us, and you'll want to be ready with a stylish wedding guest dress. In the meantime, you can wear any one of these flirty options for date night, spring break vacays, or work events.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
$150.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Slip Mini Dress
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strapless Premium Crepe Jumpsuit
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Athleisure Wear

Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Neoknit Crew
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Find your new holy grail athleisure wear amongst the brand's crewnecks, relaxed-fit cargo joggers, and vibrant-hued leggings. If you're anything like us, we always look for more comfy styles to add to our most-worn collection.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Sculptlux Curve Love 7/8-length Legging
$65.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Sculptlux Mini Dress
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ypb Motiontek Cargo Jogger
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
