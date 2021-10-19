The pants felt smooth and easily glided on over my thick thighs with no problem thanks to the little bit of stretch in the pants. There was absolutely no waist gaping. I'm 5'9" and got the 36W with the long inseam. I could have definitely gotten the regular inseam and been fine on length. These pants are extra special because they come in four different inseam lengths. It's probably one of the most inclusive inseams options I've seen available. I cannot emphasize enough that these feel like they were made just for me. The black is cool and classic, and the dark brown is a good way to wear a leather look that has a warmer feel to it. With how great these were, I'll definitely be looking forward to trying other faux leather goods from A&F.Shop