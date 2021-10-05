When Did Abercrombie & Fitch Get So Good?

"With the flowy sleeves, the fun and flirty fit, and the peekaboo cutout, this dress is the epitome of fun and flattering," says Krug. "And the stretch in the back makes it able to work for multiple busts and body types."



Again, this is another 5-out-of-5-star style, perfect for both petite and tall shoppers alike. "I don't write many reviews but this dress is amazing!! So comfy and flattering. I'm 5'10" and 155lbs and got a small tall," writes a leggy customer. "I was going to get a medium but it was sold out and honestly you can size down if your size isn't available because it's a stretch material in the back. It's not too short too which I was afraid of."