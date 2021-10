When Did Abercrombie & Fitch Get So Good?

"This isn’t the Abercrombie of the past, that’s for sure," Carey Krug, SVP, Head of Marketing at Abercrombie Brands, writes me in an email. "The brand used to be one focused on people 'fitting in' whereas now, it’s one focused on creating a space where everybody truly belongs — and that sentiment is woven throughout all we’ve done and what is still to come." Abercrombie & Fitch , the youth-centric fashion retailer that infamously used overly sexualized, near-naked models to sell clothes has gone through a massive transformation since CEO Fran Horowitz took over in 2017. These days, A&F is focused on inclusivity, extended sizing, and releasing clothes "reflective of the world around us." It's time to revisit this formerly infamous brand because the clothes are, and I say this with all my 36-year-old heart, extremely good: there are knitted tops I've worn every day, a pair of ripped jeans that I'm actually down with, super cute dresses and jumpsuits that could give Reformation a run for their money, and more. And, I'm not the only one who feels this way. The fashion TikTokkers have also spoken and the consensus is that Abercrombie & Fitch, quite simply, rules.