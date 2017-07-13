We started out passing notes behind the register. Soon we traded screen names and messaged on AIM late into the night. Then he started putting me on the early morning Saturday and Sunday shift, an hour before the mall even opened. Then — surprise! — we started hooking up. Had that been where things ended, perhaps I'd look back on my time at Abercrombie (and that scent) with a weird, coming-of-age, Lolita-like fondness.