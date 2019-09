But that's about to change! This week, Abercrombie is launching three new unisex fragrances, and not only are they subtle, sophisticated, and packaged in bottles without photos of six-pack abs on them , one is even set to become the new in-store scent. Ellwood is a lovely, soft blend of musks and bergamot that smells like clean sheets — the polar opposite of Fierce. I probably won't be swapping my Tom Ford for it, but this means that maybe, just maybe, I'll finally be able to walk past the flagship on Fifth Avenue and remember nothing more than overpriced skirts and flip flops.