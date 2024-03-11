ADVERTISEMENT
Abercrombie’s New Wedding Shop Has Styles For The Bride — & All Her Guests

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated March 11, 2024, 5:09 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Abercrombie and Fitch.
We know and love Abercrombie & Fitch for its everyday essentials and our favorite jeans, but now the Refinery29 reader-favorite brand is offering bridalwear. While Abercrombie already sold styles that made for perfect wedding guest dresses, now it has expanded its offerings for the guests of honor, including the bride herself!

The A&F Wedding Shop features over 100 pieces fit for upcoming spring and summer weddings (and all the festivities that come along with them). “The A&F Wedding Shop’s pieces collectively tell the story of the modern wedding experience—from bridal shower and bachelorette party to wedding day prep, ceremony, reception, brunch and even the honeymoon. It has it all," Abercrombie's chief product officer Corey Robinson said in a press release.

So whether you're part of the bachelorette party, are a wedding guest or bridesmaid, or are the bride herself, The Wedding Shop offers chic gowns, jumpsuits, matching sets, and even swimwear. Even better, the new styles come in between only $29 and $200. But that also means the pieces are low in stock or selling out quickly, so make sure to cart them up before they're gone.
Abercrombie Outfits For The Bride

Abercrombie & Fitch
High-neck Draped Jumpsuit
$120.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Big ballgowns and intricate mermaid dresses aren't every bride's idea of the ideal wedding dress. Some prefer more simple silhouettes, and Abercrombie's new wedding collection features several sleek dresses and jumpsuits for the big day.

It also includes styles perfect for bridal showers or rehearsal dinners, including chic mini dresses and bright-white blazers. And if you're looking beyond the wedding day, there are also intimates for the honeymoon, from crisp white bikini sets to flirty nightgowns.

Rehearsal Dinner

Abercrombie & Fitch
Scarf Slip Mini Dress
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Off-the-shoulder Premium Crepe Jumpsuit
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Premium Crepe Blazer
$140.00
Abercrombie & Fitch

Wedding Day

Abercrombie & Fitch
Plunge Cowl Back Maxi Dress
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Lace-up Back Tiered Maxi Dress
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Angel Sleeve O-ring Cutout Gown
$140.00
Abercrombie & Fitch

Honeymoon

Abercrombie & Fitch
Lace And Satin Nightie
$70.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Crochet-style Halter Maxi Dress
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tie-strap Underwire Bikini Top
$55.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie Outfits For The Wedding Guests

Abercrombie & Fitch
Draped Skirt Maxi Dress
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&F Wedding Shop's wedding guest offerings include best-selling styles, like the signature pleated Giselle dresses and jumpsuits, that have been upgraded in spring-ready colors. Other dresses include satin and organza mini, midi, and maxi styles. Plus, for more casual weddings or other bridal events, like the rehearsal or a brunch, there are several floral-print matching sets to pick from.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Draped Ruffle Maxi Dress
$91.00$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Giselle Pleated Jumpsuit
$140.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Organza Tiered Strapless Mini Dress
$90.00
Abercombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Giselle Pleated One-shoulder Maxi ...
$150.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Giselle Pleat Release Midi Dress
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
The A&f Giselle Pleated Cutout Maxi Dress
$150.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie Outfits For The Bachelorette Crew

Abercrombie & Fitch
Rosette Ruffle Set Top
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cascading Ruffle Mini Skort
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
But wait, what about the bachelorette party? Abercrombie thought of that too, adding fun midi dresses, matching tops and skirts, and swimwear for the bride and the rest of her crew to celebrate in. If you're the bride, consider sticking to the white colorways across most of these styles; if you're a bridesmaid, go all out in the vibrant Barbie-pink options.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin High-neck Draped Cowl Top
$50.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Fringe Mini Dress
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Draped Mini Skort
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
All-over Ruffle Mini Dress
$90.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruched Front Cutout Asymmetrical Midi Dress
$100.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch
Corset Clasp-back Mini Dress
$80.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Shop The A&F Wedding Shop

