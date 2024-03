Abercrombie’s New Wedding Shop Has Styles For The Bride — & All Her Guests

We know and love Abercrombie & Fitch for its everyday essentials and our favorite jeans , but now the Refinery29 reader-favorite brand is offering bridalwear. While Abercrombie already sold styles that made for perfect wedding guest dresses , now it has expanded its offerings for the guests of honor, including the bride herself! The A&F Wedding Shop features over 100 pieces fit for upcoming spring and summer weddings (and all the festivities that come along with them). “The A&F Wedding Shop’s pieces collectively tell the story of the modern wedding experience—from bridal shower and bachelorette party to wedding day prep, ceremony, reception, brunch and even the honeymoon. It has it all," Abercrombie's chief product officer Corey Robinson said in a press release.So whether you're part of the bachelorette party, are a wedding guest or bridesmaid , or are the bride herself, The Wedding Shop offers chic gowns, jumpsuits , matching sets, and even swimwear. Even better, the new styles come in between only $29 and $200. But that also means the pieces are low in stock or selling out quickly, so make sure to cart them up before they're gone.