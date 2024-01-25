This Abercrombie Collab Is Full Of Elevated Basics (& Is On Super Sale Right Now)

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
With six prior Abercrombie & Fitch collections under her belt, shopping expert and influencer Jen Reed has just added a seventh (and very first capsule collection) to her repertoire. The fashion enthusiast and affordable-find hunter released her new Abercrombie collab, which features elevated basics that can easily be mixed and matched and worn from day to night. "I love styling pieces that are versatile, feel effortless, and still look chic, without compromising comfort—and I think this collection is exactly that," Reed tells Refinery29.
From satin T-shirts and front-seam sweatpants to a vegan leather bomber jacket and Curve Love-fit trousers, small but mighty details help elevate these closet staples into special, versatile items. "It was so important to me that we made sure to create pieces that people could truly wear any day, any time, and dress up or down," Reed explains.
Beyond Abercrombie's current 15% discount on the collection, Reed is also offering her followers an exclusive discount that can be stacked on top of existing markdowns. From now through January 30 (or while stock lasts), add code JENREED at checkout for an additional 20% off. (That means bestselling jeans for just $61.20—tempting, we know.)
But if you're looking to cop a few pieces, act fast because several styles are quickly selling out. Scroll on to browse the Abercrombie x Jen Reed collection (which the influencer modeled herself) and find out which pieces Reed is most excited about.
Elevated Tops & Sweaters On Sale
Jen Reed's capsule collection has tons of tops that can easily fit into any wardrobe and be paired with several styles of bottoms, whether that be vintage jeans, upscale sweatpants, or trendy mini skirts. While one blouse has already sold out, you can still cart up the collection's ribbed sweater in either a striped print or lilac shade (which likely references Reed's candle brand Life in Lilac).
But those prints and colors are just about as bold as you'll find, with the rest of the collection showcasing warm, minimalist neutrals. I'm personally excited to get myself the satin tee in either the cream or light brown shade to wear to work.
Casual Tops & Sweatshirts On Sale
If you're looking for some cozy season essentials, you can find cute half-zip and crewneck sweatshirts as well as extra-long sweaters to add to your collection. When asked what pieces Reed is most excited about, she mentions she's "obsessed with the sweat sets" (which are sold separately). Simply cart up the half-zip or crew and pair them with the wide-leg sweatpants for a monochromatic or mixed-and-matched sweatsuit look.
Reed also said they worked hard to get the basic tee just right in terms of cut and fabric. The same is true for the long-sleeve top, which she says can effortlessly be dressed up or down. "Style the top with a puffer vest and the cargos, or with the black denim, heels, and the bomber jacket. So chic!"
Wide-Leg Pants On Sale
Reed seems to be on the wide-leg pant train... and I'm hopping on board. As a wide-leg trouser girly (and a wide-hip girly), I'm excited to try the tailored crepe pant in the Curve Love fit. They seem like the perfect work pant, but I can also see myself wearing them out for dinner or dressing them down with a baseball cap and sneakers for a casual daytime look.
And don't sleep on the wide-leg sweatpants. This type of sweatpant cut is R29 readers' most-favored sweatsuit style, according to our anonymous shopping data.
High-Rise Jeans On Sale
Picking two existing Abercrombie jean styles, Jen made them her own with denim washes that are exclusive to her collection. You can shop the High Rise Loose Jean, now in a slightly distressed medium wash, and the Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean in a jet-black shade. Reed thinks the black denim is especially great for dressing up, and says that she's most excited for this style because "EVERYONE that tries them on has fallen in love with them!"
What's even more exciting is that both these styles and colors are now available in the Curve Love fit, too. I personally own a few pairs of Abercrombie jeans in Curve Love, and they've become my go-to denim because of just how flattering they are on my hourglass figure. So I can definitely vouch for them and am happy with Jen's expansion into these more size-inclusive cuts.
