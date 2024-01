This Abercrombie Collab Is Full Of Elevated Basics (& Is On Super Sale Right Now)

Picking two existing Abercrombie jean styles, Jen made them her own with denim washes that are exclusive to her collection. You can shop the High Rise Loose Jean , now in a slightly distressed medium wash, and the Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean in a jet-black shade. Reed thinks the black denim is especially great for dressing up, and says that she's most excited for this style because "EVERYONE that tries them on has fallen in love with them!"What's even more exciting is that both these styles and colors are now available in the Curve Love fit, too. I personally own a few pairs of Abercrombie jeans in Curve Love, and they've become my go-to denim because of just how flattering they are on my hourglass figure. So I can definitely vouch for them and am happy with Jen's expansion into these more size-inclusive cuts.