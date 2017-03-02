In a statement to Refinery29, a spokesperson for Abercrombie & Fitch went into more detail about the company's plan in the next year. "Our strategy for our store fleet is to strike the right balance; this is a continuing, and important aspect of balancing our channels in response to evolving customer preferences, as well as improving overall store productivity," the company noted. "We have been ahead of the curve within the industry on optimizing the store fleet, which includes closing under-performing stores. Since 2010, we have closed about 400 stores and intend to close approximately 60 this year. Additionally, we continue to invest in our fulfillment, mobile, and omnichannel capabilities, ensuring that we can meet our customers’ needs regardless of when, where or how they are looking to shop."